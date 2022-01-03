Andhra Pradesh: Two men committed suicide on various incidents in Anantapur district

In a tragic incident, one man committed suicide as he was unable to feed two families in the Anantapur district. According to police, Sake Nagendra, 42, of Navodaya Colony in the city, was the district co-ordinator of the Drip Company. He is survived by his wife Gnaneshwari, a son and two daughters. When he moved to Chittoor on transfer three years ago, he came in contact with Durgabhavani from the area and leading live in relationship. When he returned to Anantpur he called her and placed her in a house at MIG Bus Staff on the Housing Board.



It was during this sequence that the upbringing of both families became burdensome. Nagendra, who went into Durgabhavani's bedroom on Sunday morning, did not come out for a while and told the matter to his friend who lives in the back street. Jairam Nayak, the second urban SI, who received information through him, said the staff reached there, broke down the door and went inside to inspect it. Nagendra had already died hanging to a fan. Police said they are investigating the incident.

In an another incident, a young man commits suicide after his girlfriend ignored him. The deceased has been identified as Bikas Malik, 19, of Kasoti village in Odisha, Anantapur Second Town police said. He worked as a cook at the city's emporium and committed suicide on December 30 by drinking poisonous liquid after his girlfriend had not spoken for a few days. Friends noticed and rushed him to the hospital. He died on Sunday while receiving treatment.