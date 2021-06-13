Andhra Pradesh: Two students steal motorcycles to clear debts in Kurnool, arrested

The minor students have held while stealing motorcycles to pay off debts of cricket betting. Adoni Two Town CI Sriram arrested them and revealed the details on Saturday. Going into details, Vishnu is a tenth grader from SKD Colony, Adoni and Ijaz an intermediate from Pathikonda is studying and lives with relatives at Karwan Peta in Adoni town.

They became friends while playing cricket. The two had previously played IPL betting together and borrowed Rs 15,000 each. However, with the pressure from the lenders, the duo planned to stole the bikes to clear off debts and stolen three bikes. The two bikes were hidden in an abandoned ESI hospital bungalow in Adoni town and went to Pathikonda to sell another bike.



The police have caught them on Aspari road while on their way back to Adoni after selling the bikes. The duo has said the police they have stolen the bikes. The Circle Inspector said three bikes were seized from them.

