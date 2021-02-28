Andhra Pradesh: Two-year-old Kidnapped boy returns home safely in Guntur

The kidnap of a boy in the Guntur district has ended on a good note as the police had brought the boy home safely. It is learnt that the two-year-old boy was abducted by unidentified persons on February 24 at Nambur of Pedakakani mandal in Guntur. The vigilant police force formed seven teams and carried out search operations. The culprits have been identified using the technology and CCTV cameras.

Police teams identified the accused in Vijayawada's Vambekalani and arrested four persons and shifted them to the police station. Based on the information they provided, the police reached remote areas in the Sankhavaram nandal of East Godavari district. The accused reportedly sold boy Jeeva for Rs 1.60 lakh.

The police had gone to East Godavari along with parents, the accused, and the mediaters who helped the accused in selling the boy to others. The parents expressed joy after seeing their son. Authorities and the public have showered praise on the police team led by DSP Durga Prasad for bringing the boy back safely on the orders of Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy.