Andhra Pradesh: Village volunteer died in a road accident in Srikalahasti

A village volunteer died in a road accident in Srikalahasti. According to the report from the Two town police, Srinivasulureddy, who was working as a volunteer under the 4th ward secretariat in Srikalahasti town, was accompanied by his friend Suresh on Wednesday as they headed to Basavaiahpalem for personal work.

Unfortunately, their two-wheeler lost control at Thettu Koodali and collided with Gangamma Haddurai Mandapam.

Both Srinivasulureddy and Suresh sustained serious injuries in the accident. Local residents promptly informed the authorities, and Srinivasulureddy was rushed to Srikalahasti Area Hospital in a 108 vehicle.

However, the doctors at the hospital confirmed that Srinivasulu Reddy had already passed away. Suresh, on the other hand, was seriously injured and subsequently transferred to Tirupati RUIA for further treatment. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.