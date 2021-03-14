Andhra Pradesh: Vizag steel plant protestors hold 5k Padayatra against disinvestment of VSP

The Visakhapatnam Steel plant conservation committee has intensified its movement against the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel industry. The five kilometre march was organized under the auspices of the committee on Sunday. A 5K padayatra was undertaken from Kurmannapalem to Old Gajuwaka. The event was attended by a large number of people as well as steel plant employees and family members.

The protestors demanded that the central government withdraw the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant decision. Protests have been going on in Visakhapatnam since the central government announced the priviatisation of the steel industry.

The Visakhapatnam Steel Conservation Committee has already announced that it will fight till the central government withdraws the decision to privatise the steel plant. It is known that many celebrities have also expressed their support for this movement.

Meanwhile, the central government has going ahead over the Disinvestment of its stake from the Visakhapatnam Steel plant. With the centre's firm decision, the concerns were raised from all sections of people. The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has wrote a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi seeking appointment along with all parties.