Weather alert: Andhra Pradesh to witness heavy rains in next few hours

Andhra Pradesh weather report: The meteorological department said that there is rain threat to Andhra Pradesh. It said that the ongoing surface periodicity weakened in the west-central Bay of Bengal near the southern coast and continues upwards over 5.8 km in the central Bay of Bengal. The meteorological department has also forecasted low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday and a surface periodicity likely at east-west basin in the Bay of Bengal.

With this, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. "Rayalaseema is likely to receive light to moderate rains with scattered showers and there were signs of heavy to very heavy rains in parts of the coastal region with a winds upto 40 to 50 km per hour along the sea," Meteorological office said. The sea is said to be turbulent with strong winds and fishermen have been warned not to go hunting until the 22nd of this month.

Meanwhile, IMD made several suggestions to the AP. It warned of heavy rains in the next four to five hours and urged people in the hinterland areas to be vigilant. The IMD has forecast moderate rains in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Anantapur as there is a possibility of heavy rains in Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and Chittoor. The Andhra Pradesh government has advised to monitor the situation from time to time with the instructions of the IMD.