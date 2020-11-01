Andhra Pradesh Weather update: Dry weather to prevail in the state till November 4

The Amaravati Meteorological Department said that a low-pressure area formed on Saturday in the eastern central Bay of Bengal across the coast of Myanmar and the adjoining northern Andaman Sea. It said it is likely to travel towards the Bangladesh coast in the next 48 hours. However, the meteorological center predicted that this would not have a big impact on the Andhra Pradesh yet until November 4, there will be a dry weather across the state. Stella, director of the Amaravati Meteorological Center, said the low pressure was caused by the surface periodicity.



With this, there is a possibility of dry weather in the coastal and Rayalaseema areas, the AMD said. For the past four and a half days, there has been a snow at night. On the other hand, cold weather has been severe for the past five days as the cumulonimbus clouds and cyclones in the Bay of Bengal caused heavy rainfall in October. Meanwhile, the weather in Hyderabad is sunny on weekdays from 7 am to 3 pm. After that, as the weather cools down and the humidity in the air decreases, even the minimum temperatures are dropping day by day, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the southwest monsoon withdrew across the country on October 28 and the northeast monsoon started. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry due to the northeast monsoon. The Chennai city was shaken by heavy rains and many colonies were submerged by torrential rains.