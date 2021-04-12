Andhra Pradesh weather update: Untimely rains likely in the state from April 16

The weather department predicts the untimely rains in mid-summer. Amid recent cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, meteorologists said that there is a possibility of rising temperatures and premature rains. They said it is a sign of the early arrival of the southwest monsoon. Meanwhile, high pressure continues in the Bay of Bengal and the humidity from the south Bay of Bengal is spreading over the state.

In this backdrop, the meteorological department has forecasted untimely rains in the state from the 16th of this month that would start from April 16 in Kurnool of Rayalaseema and gradually spread to other districts, as well as in coastal areas. It has been forecasted that the rains may continue till the 22nd of this month, which is likely to bring down the temperature in the state gradually. Southeast and southwestern winds are currently blowing over the state.

On the other hand, the Meteriological Office said there was a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in one or two parts of the north coastal districts, especially in the Agency areas, today and tomorrow. On the south coast, Rayalaseema is said to be dry. In the last 24 hours, rainfall of 3.1 cm was recorded in Kurupam, followed by 2.7 cm in Gummalakshmipuram, 2.1 cm in Chintoor, 1.7 cm in Rudravaram and Buttayagudem and 1.5 cm in Pedakurapadu.