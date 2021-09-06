Andhra Pradesh: Wife murders husband over family disputes in East Godavari

In a ghastly incident, minor altercations between the couple escalated to a murder of husband in East Godavari, Going into details, Viswanathapalli Apparao (32), a resident of Lakshmipathipuram village in Gadimoga panchayat under Thalarevu mandal, was hacked to death by his wife Devi with an ax. According to police, Apparao was married to Devi alias Bhavani of Komaragiri village in I. Polavaram mandal ten years ago. They have a ten-year-old daughter Adilakshmi and an eight-year-old son Ramu. Devi is the niece of Apparao. She has been asking her husband to be separated from a joint family. Apparao is the only son and the mother and had a sister who are dependent on him so said to his wife's idea. There were frequent clashes with this. Devi, who had gone to mother's house after a quarrel, came home a week ago after being persuaded by the village elders.



Apparao, who works in a shrimp company, was reportedly fired, forcing his wife to go to work as the debt burden was high. Apparao was killed around 7.30 am on Sunday morning after his mother Satyavati and sister Durgadevi went to work in the shrimp industry. When the children got up and saw that the father was in a pool of blood, the mother ran out of sight. Locals informed the Korangi police around 11 a.m. when they came to know that Apparao was dead.

Korangi SI S. Ramu examined the scene. Kakinada DSP V Bhimarao, Kakinada Rural CI Muralitharan told reporters that Apparao, who was asleep, was killed on the spot when Devi badly chopped his head with an ax. The accused Devi was on the run and a case of murder has been registered against her and is being investigated.