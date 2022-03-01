Andhra Pradesh: Woman along with her two children ends life in Srikakulam

In a tragic incident, husband who had gone to his hometown and returned home had to witness his wife and children dead at his residence in Srikakulam. The incident took place on Monday evening in Anakapalli suburb. Going into the details, Metta Janardhan of Mettapeta village in Jalumuru mandal of Srikakulam district has married his elder sister's daughter Anusha (24) six years ago. They have two daughters, Sudeksha (5) and Metta Geeta Anvita (one and a half years old) and has been renting a house on the Anakapalli-Ummalada road near the Anakapalli National Highway for six months after Janardhan got a job in a private company in Achuthapuram.



Meanwhile, Janardhan left for Srikakulam on Saturday. At 5.30pm on Monday he came home with his brother and saw the two little girls lying lifeless and wife hanged to the fan. Noticing this, the husband brought Janardhan's wife down while his brother called 100 and informed them.



DSP B. Sunil and urban CI Lanka Bhaskara Rao reached the spot and collected details and seized a suicide note written by Anusha. DSP Sunil said an investigation was underway based on that. "The bodies were shifted to the Area Hospital for postmortem and the case is being registered and investigated," the DSP said. Police are investigating a complaint lodged by Janardhan alleging that his wife was offended by the abuse of the landlord and committed the atrocity.