Andhra Pradesh: Woman dies, husband and children injured in a road accident in Srikakulam

A woman was killed in a road accident at Burada Junction in Regidi mandal of Srikakulam district on Saturday while her husband and two children survived the accident. According to SI Sheikh Mohammad Ali, Maradana Tirupati Rao, his wife Indira, and two children were going to Rajghat from Rajam on a Scooty. Indira (30) fell on the road when a sand lorry came from behind and collided with a vehicle while approaching Burada Junction.



Indira died on the spot as the wheels went off on top of her in the accident. Thirupathi Rao survived with minor injuries after two children fell on the road. Regidi police stopped their cart at around 4 pm before the accident. However, Wah Hanan was released on humanitarian grounds after being told that relatives were dead in Veeraghattam and that they were going there.



Later, the two children lost their mother in the accident. They hail from Vangara Mandal Pa Tuvardhanam and living by running a sweet shop in Rajam. The body was shifted to the Rajam government hospital for postmortem and handed over to relatives. The SI said the case was being registered and investigated.