Andhra Pradesh: Women and man commits suicide in Guntur over extramarital affair

In a shocking incident that took place at the Mandal centre where a woman died after two committed suicide by drinking insecticide in the due to extramarital affair. According to SI Sundar Rajan, Upparetla Sunita (28) of Yedlapada village in the district was married to a man named Kanisha some time ago. Sunita had an extramarital affair with a man named Venugopal from Yedlapad and the family was aware of the matter. The two decide to die as they are unable to maintain their bond and went to Kakumanu suburbs and consumed insecticide. Venugopal told family members about this over the phone.

However, by the time police reached the spot, Sunita was dead and Venugopal was unconscious. Sunita's body was shifted to Guntur mortuary for postmortem while Venugopal was taken to GGH for treatment. The case is being investigated.

In an another incident, brother in law attacked sister in law in Undavalli village under Tadepalli manda, which led to attempt of suicide of sister in law. According to Tadepalli Sub Inspector Srinivasa Rao who registered a case on Sunday over the incident, a man named Adisheshu asked his eldest son Shiva Shankar about his pension money, but the father said he would give it to the youngest son.

Angered by this, Shivashankar thought that all this was going to happen and attacked Geeta Surekha by saying obscene things. An upset Geeta Surekha tried to commit suicide by drinking chemical at home. The uncle noticed it and rushed the victim to the hospital. Sub Inspector Srinivasa Rao said that the case is being registered and investigated as per the complaint lodged by Geeta Surekha on the incident.