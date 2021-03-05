Andhra Pradesh: Women to get discount on mobile purchases on International Women's Day

The government is taking concrete steps towards the welfare and security of women in the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has already brought in a revolutionary law allocating 50 per cent of the nominated posts and nominated jobs to women on the ocassion of International Women's Day on the 8th of this month took further key decisions on Thursday regarding their security, welfare and progress. He discussed various issues at a high-level meeting with officials from Home, Women's Welfare, Education, Medical, Panchayati Raj, Mepma and other departments at his camp office.

The day before Women's Day, it was decided to hold candlelight rallies across the state on the 7th of this month. It was decided to give an additional five casual leaves to female employees and to set up 2,000 stands with a QR code to enable them to download the Direction app. It was suggested that steps be taken to give women a 10 per cent discount on the purchase of mobile phones on that day (8th) in the shopping centres selected for the Disha app. It was decided to hold short film competitions on women's safety and empowerment and to honour two women constables from each wing. The day will be declared a special day off for all women working in the police department.

The other decisions which chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took are Health check-up for all Anganwadi workers, sanction of Rs. 5 lakhs on behalf of the government to the Non-Gazetted Women Employees Union, keeping sanitary pads available at grocery stores for which, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has to be signed between SERP, MEPMA and HLL.

CM YS Jagan further said that students in Plus-1 and Plus-2 should take special care to prepare for competitive examinations. Hoardings should be set up to promote 'Disha app' from junior colleges to higher colleges and make sure it contains all the details. The actions to be taken under the Disha app, should be widely publicised to create awareness on this.