Andhra Pradesh: Women's Commission reacts on minor girl pregnancy at Raptadu

AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma
AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma

AP Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma reacted on the incident, in which a minor girl was made pregnant at Raptadu in Anantapur

Amaravati: AP Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma reacted on the incident, in which a minor girl was made pregnant at Raptadu in Anantapur district, on Monday. The Padma spoke with the victim girl, who was undergoing treatment in a government hospital in the district. It was learnt that the girl was cheated and did this crime. She also ordered the district superintendent of police to take a stringent action on the culprit. She assured the victim girl that she will get justice. The girl is a tenth standard student.

Meanwhile, Padma also inquired about the suicide of a minor girl at Pileru Assembly segment in Chittoor.

Even before forgetting the brutal crime at Rajahmundry, where a 16-year girl was kidnapped, gang-raped for four days and later thrown her at a police station, these two crimes on minor girls creating fears.

