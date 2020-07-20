Andhra Pradesh: Women's Commission reacts on minor girl pregnancy at Raptadu

Amaravati: AP Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma reacted on the incident, in which a minor girl was made pregnant at Raptadu in Anantapur district, on Monday. The Padma spoke with the victim girl, who was undergoing treatment in a government hospital in the district. It was learnt that the girl was cheated and did this crime. She also ordered the district superintendent of police to take a stringent action on the culprit. She assured the victim girl that she will get justice. The girl is a tenth standard student.

Meanwhile, Padma also inquired about the suicide of a minor girl at Pileru Assembly segment in Chittoor.

Even before forgetting the brutal crime at Rajahmundry, where a 16-year girl was kidnapped, gang-raped for four days and later thrown her at a police station, these two crimes on minor girls creating fears.