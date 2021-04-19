Andhra Pradesh: Yet another secretariat employees dies of coronavirus

With the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, many are succumbing to the dreadful virus. Meanwhile, an employee died of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Secretariat. Panchayati Raj Section Officer Shanthi Kumari died with corona while another employee of Home Department record assistant ASN Murthy also reportedly died of coronavirus.

With this the secretariat employees are panicking with this development and are demanding for 'work-from-home' once again due to covid's second wave. As many as 100 employees have already been diagnosed with coronavirus from various departments in Andhra Pradesh secretariat.

With this, the government is conducting corona tests for those working in the secretariat. It is learnt that the superiors are carrying out their duties from the HOD offices in Vijayawada and Guntur out of fear of covid.

On the other hand, as many as 6582 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Sunday morning. The total number of cases have mounted to 9,62,037 cases. While the death toll has rose to 7410 with 22 deaths on a single day. Chittoor district has been witnessing more deaths since last week. The recoveries has been increasing with 2343 more people recovered in the state till Sunday, which takes the total recoveries to 9,09,941 and the active cases stands at 44,686.