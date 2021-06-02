Andhra Pradesh: Young doctor dies of covid-19 in Eluru of West Godavari district

Coronavirus second wave is making everyone run for money across the country. Millions of cases are registered every day and deaths are in the thousands. Medical personnel are playing a key role as frontline warriors in the fight against this epidemic providing treatment to coronavirus victims. However corona epidemic is also plaguing medical staff.

A young doctor from East Godavari district succumbed to the epidemic. Her death filled fellow medical staff with intense grief. Kandikatla Roji of East Godavari district's Sakhinetipalli mandal completed her MBBS in Eluru Ashram, West Godavari District. Since then medical services have been provided to corona victims there. It was during this sequence that the young doctor fell ill while serving duties.



During this time she was admitted to the nearby Subbamma Covid Care Center. Meanwhile her health condition deteriorated and she died. Tragedy struck the village of Antarvedipalem with the death of a young doctor who had entered the medical profession with high hopes.

