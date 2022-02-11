Andhra Pradesh: Young girl attempts suicide as her parents refused her love in Krishna district

A young woman who is upset that her parents for refusing her to marry the young man she has chosen attempted suicide by jumping from the bridge into the Krishna River. However, an auto driver noticed and rescued the student. The incident took place in Vijayawada city.



Going into the details, a young girl fell in love with a student from the Prasad Padu area in Vijayawada city and told her parents that she would marry him but they did not agree. Deciding to commit suicide, she jumped into the river Krishna from the Kanakadurga bridge. Observed auto driver Venkatesh jumped from the bridge and rescued the student.



Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and got the details. They called the student's parents and gave them counseling. The girl was then handed over to her parents. Locals and police lauded Venkatesh, the auto driver who saved the life of a student.