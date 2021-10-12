Andhra Pradesh: Young man beaten to death by girl's parents over love affair in Guntur

The shocking incident took place in Guntur where a murder of a young man from Pallapadu of Vatticherukuru mandal caused a stir. According to the police, Phani Krishna from Pallapadu fell in love with a girl from the same village and a case has been registered against him at the police station in the past. Upon learning of the matter the panchayat was placed before the elders and Phani Krishna agreed to stay away from her. However, a few months later he was moving with her again due to which girl's father anguished and planned to kill Phani Krishna.



On the night of the 10th of this month the young man was brought to the Vangipuram with the help of three of his friends. There were four other men along with the young woman's father with lethal weapons at the spot and as soon as Phani Krishna reached there, everyone attacked with batons and sticks and killed him. After the death, the body was wrapped in a blanket and taken to Mutluru on a bike and dumped in the Appapuram channel on Lemallepadu road.



As Phani Krishna did not come home all night, his grandmother Polamma along with his family members lodged a complaint with the police on Monday. The murder case came to light when the police who plunged into the field arrested and questioned the accused. With the information given by the accused, Phani Krishna's body was retrieved out of the Appapuram channel. The police had registered the case and investigating it further.