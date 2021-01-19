Andhra Pradesh: Young man brutally kills girl for ignoring his love in Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh: In a horrific incident that took place in East Palli, Penamanur mandal of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, boyfriend brutally killed a young woman he loved for two years in anger for ignoring him. The seriously injured young woman was rushed to the hospital.

However, doctors said she was already dead. Gayatri, from East Palli, has been in love with Delhi babu for two years. Delhi Babu and Gayatri got married secretly two months ago as their marriage was not accepted by the elders. However, the marriage was not valid as Gayatri was a minor and Gayatri was called to the police station for counseling was then sent home.

Gayatri changed after police counseling and started ignoring Delhi Babu. Delhi Babu could not digest this change in his girlfriend and has put pressure on her to come. He was anguished as she did not agreed and attacked Gayatri on the road. Gayatri collapsed on the spot with 15 stab wounds. Gayatri's relatives who were angry with this set fire on Delhi Babu's house and attacked the father of the accused. The incident created tension in the village.

