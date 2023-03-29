Andhra Pradesh: Young man brutally murdered after a slight dispute in Anantapur

A terrible incident took place in Anantapur district where a YSRCP supporter Srinivas was killed by assailants. It is reported that Srinivas was killed in an attack by local youth Vamsi and his followers.



According to the details, YSRCP supporter Srinivas was brutally murdered at Kakkalapalli in the Anantapur district after a fight broke with a man named Vamsi at the local tomato market. Later, Vamsi brought his henchmen and attacked Srinivas. Srinivas died in this process.



Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot, registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Rajasekhar Reddy, brother of Raptadu MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy, inspected the scene of Srinivas' murder. Later, he visited the victim's family. He asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.