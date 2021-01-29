Andhra Pradesh: Young man commits suicide over love failure in Martur of Prakasam

In a tragic incident, a young man committed suicide after his lover got married to. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Rajupalem in Martur mandal of Prakasam district. According to Inkollu Circle Inspector, Altaf Hussain, family members of the deceased, Kishore (21), son of Bairapogu Kasiya and Bhulaxmi couple of Rajupalem East SC Colony is working as Beldari. He has been in love with a girl from the same colony since last year. Meanwhile, five months ago, an adult girl was married to another young man from the same colony. She left her husband last week and came to Kishore's home to stay with you.

The matter reached the police station following a complaint by relatives on behalf of her husband. The police and ICDS officials together gave counseling to the girl and Kishore at the police station two days ago and sent them. During this sequence, Kishore committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of the house with a towel while no one was at home.

The relatives who observed him late rushed him to the Martur Government Hospital and informed the police. Doctors confirmed that Kishore was already dead. Assistant Sub Inspector Venkateshwar and his staff went to the spot and collected details. A postmortem was performed on Kishore's body at a local hospital.