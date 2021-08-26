Andhra Pradesh: Young man kills uncle over past land disputes in Prakasam district

In a shocking incident, two men who came to drink alcohol clashed over a land dispute in the Prakasam district. In a fit of rage, the young man smashed a beer bottle and stabbed into his uncle's throat who died on the spot. The incident took place on Wednesday at the Pedarikatla wine shop. Going into details, Kotha Venkateswara Rao (48) and Pulla Rao are relatives of Yadavalli, Kanigiri Mandal near Pedarikatla. The two came to a wine shop in Pedarikatla to drink alcohol.



They got into a fight with each other after drinking alcohol. An angry Pulla Rao attacked his uncle Venkateswara Rao with a beer bottle. Venkateswara Rao, who was seriously injured, died shortly after. The deceased has a wife Eshwaramma and three daughters. Pulla Rao remained there until the relatives reached the spot and left the spot later.



Podili CI Sudhakar Rao and SI Shiva reached the spot and collected details and talked to relatives. The body was shifted to Podili Government Hospital for postmortem. SI Shiva said the case was registered and is being investigated as per the complaint of the deceased's relatives.