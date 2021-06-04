Andhra Pradesh: Young man stabs girl, slits his own throat over love affair in Chittoor

In a shocking incident, a young man strangled and brutally killed the girl, who turned into a maniac with the aggression that she did not reciprocate to his love in Chittoor district. He then slit his throat with the same knife and committed suicide. Sushma, a young woman from Sambaiah Kandriga in Chittoor, is working as a nurse in a local hospital.



A young man named Chinna from the same area has been harassing her in the name of love. It was against this backdrop that Chinna strangled and killed Sushma on Friday morning. Later, he also cut his throat. The enraged locals stoned him to death.



Upon learning of the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

