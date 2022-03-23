Andhra Pradesh: Youth commits suicide as wife separated from him in Srikakulam

In a tragic incident, the young man ends life at the age of twenty in Kothuru of Srikakulam. A youth who was Married at the age of 18 had separated from his wife and committed suicide at the age of 20. According to police, Sindhiya Simhadri of Netajinagar colony was married to a girl named Shivani from Visakhapatnam two years ago. However, Shivani, who was with her husband only one day after her marriage, went to her mother's house after that and has not been coming to her husband for two years despite being called many times. Upset with this, Simhadri hung himself to death to a beam. Simhadri family members run a toy business in Bhamini mandal.



As the whole family went for business work, Simhadri was left alone in the house who committed the atrocity. Rambabu's father, who was on a trip, phoned his son but he did not lift. He called those in the house next door on Tuesday morning. When they went and see, Simhadri is seen hanging on the door. They immediately told Rambabu about this. With this, all the family members reached the hutahuta house.

Upon learning the matter, SI Adigar Chandrakala said the case was registered as per the complaint lodged by father Rambabu. SI Suryachandra Mouli, Chandrakala, and staff reached the spot and collected details on the incident.