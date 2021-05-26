Andhra Pradesh: Youth dies due to negligence of RMP doctor in Kurnool

The incident took place on Tuesday wherein a man Vadde Manideep (17), a youth from Guntupalle in the Mandal area of Kurnool, died due to RMP's wrong medicine. According to details by SI Paddaiah Naidu, on the 22nd of this month, Manideep, who was suffering from fever and leg pain, contacted RMP doctor Venkateshwarlu (Anil Clinic) in Veldurthy. He injected the right leg and sent him home stating that he would be healed. However, the leg got swollen after going home on the next day.



On Tuesday, he went to the RMP with his father for questioning and gave advice on to go to Done or Kurnool for treatment. Doctors at the Vani Poly Clinic in Done said the injection had gone wrong and had to go to Kurnool. However, while going to Kurnool, he died on the way.



The SI said the case was registered as per Rajasekhar's complaint that the RMP doctor was responsible for his son's death.

