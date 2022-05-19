Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan flags off 340 Mobile Veterinary clinics for livestock health care

The YSR Sanchaara Pasu Aarogya Seva Vehicles set up by the government with the aim of providing better medical care to the domesticated animals will be available from today (Thursday). A total of 340 mobile veterinary clinics are being set up at a cost of about Rs. 278 crore. Earlier, CM Jagan had inquired about the facilities available in the ambulances.



Meanwhile, 165 ambulances will be set up in the second phase at a cost of Rs. 135 crore. These ambulances are being brought with state-of-the-art facilities similar to the 108 ambulance services at the rate of two per Assembly constituency like nowhere else in the country. Their maintenance costs are also borne by the government. The toll-free number 1962 was set up specifically for ambulance services.



The mobile vehicles will go to farmers residence soon after receiving the call and gets medical treatment. If necessary, the animal is taken to the nearest Area Veterinary Clinic or Veterinary Polyclinic for better medical care and safely returned to the farmer's home free of charge. At present, these ambulances are parked in the suburbs of Mustabad, near Vijayawada.



While going by the facilities provided, the ambulance will have an assistant who has a veterinary diploma and a driver-cum-attendant.



A small laboratory equipped with a microscope to perform 20 types of manure tests and 15 types of blood tests. It has a Hydraulic facility to load all types of vaccines, medicines as well as cattle into the vehicle. The facility to load cattle into a vehicle with a hydraulic lift facility will be available and if necessary arrangements to perform surgeries will also be set up.