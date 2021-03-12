Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan honours Pingali Venkayya'a family in Macherla

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan has met the Pingali Venkayya family on Friday and honoured his daughter Ghantasala Sitamaha Lakshmi, who lives in Macherla of Guntur district. The Chief Minister inaugurated a presentation on Pingali's life. Sitamaha Lakshmi's family members were happy that the Chief Minister himself came to their residence. Pingali's biography book was handed over to the CM. Jagan spent some time with Pingali's family.

In the wake of the central government's decision to hold celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's independence. CM YS Jagan inaugurated the celebrations in the state in honor of the family members of National Flag Designer Pingali Venkayya

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, the centre is organizing celebrations across the country under the name 'Azadi Ka Amrit' Mahotsav '. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The flag-waving procession started from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to Dandi where 81 people will trek 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Navsari. The 25-day trek ends on April 5. A huge event will be held in Dandi on that day.

The centre has launched the 'Amrut Mahotsav' to mark the 75th Independence Day. From today, the event will be held in 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks in various forms. The country will complete 75 years of independence by August 15 next year. In Telangana,Governor Tamilsai and Chief Minister KCR participated in the celebrations.