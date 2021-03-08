Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan wishes all women on International Women's Day 2021

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished all the women on the occasion of International Women's Day. He lauded the role of women in the development of the state and wished that women should aspire to move forward economically, socially, and politically. CM Jagan reminded that the YSRCP government has brought in several schemes for the welfare of women such as Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, Asara and Kapu Nestham schemes.



He said that the house site pattas under Pedalandariki Illu' have been given in the name of woman. He said that 50 per cent reservation has been made in the nominated posts along with complete nutrition. "Disha law, special courts have been brought in for speedy trial of cases against women," Jagan said.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said that Indian women have always played a key role in promoting national integrity and peace and harmony. He congratulated the women on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday. He praised women for playing an inspiring role in community development. Women scientists, doctors, health workers as well as ordinary women have played a key role in the fight against the corona epidemic.