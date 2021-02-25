Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP announces candidates for upcoming elections for six MLC seats

The YSR Congress party has announced the names of its candidates for the six MLC seats in the forthcoming elections under MLA quota in the state. Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy disclosed the details to the media on Thursday. Also stated that they are not fielding a party candidate in the Teacher MLC election. Challa Bhagiratha Reddy, Balli Kalyana Chakravarthi, C. Ramachandraiah, Mohammad Iqbal, Duvvada Srinivas‌, Karimunnisa

The term of the four MLCs will end on March 29. In addition to the seat formed by the resignation of Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, a by-election will be held for the seat formed by the death of Challa Ramakrishna Reddy. Elections will be held for a total of six seats to fill the vacancies of Tippeswamy, Sandhya Rani, Veeravenkata Chowdary and Sheikh Ahmed Iqbal.

Anantapur leader Iqbal got a second chance as an MLC. Also with the death of Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad from Chittoor district, his son Balli Kalyan has got a chance in the council. With the death of MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, a native of Kurnool district, his son Challa Bhagiratha Reddy was given a chance. The party then gave a chance to corporator Mohammad Karimunnisa from Vijayawada. Karimunnisa previously served as the 56th Corporator at Vijayawada Central. Similarly, Duvvada Srinivas from Srikakulam district and senior leader C Ramachandraiah were given the opportunity.