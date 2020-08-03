Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP dares TDP to seek re-election

Amaravati: Asserting that the mandate was for five years, the YSRCP has asked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his MLAs to seek re-election as it was TDP that has been opposing the three capitals concept.



Speaking to media here on Monday, water resources minister K Anil Kumar Yadav challenged Naidu to seek re-election of his MLAs if he faults their decision on three capitals as the mandate given to them was up to 2024.

He slammed Naidu for trying to promote commercial activity by concentrating development only at Amaravati and to serve the real estate business of his cohorts. He said that TDP has no moral right to talk on the capital issue or criticise Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of bringing up decentralisation. He said that the TDP chief was seen more distressed towards the approval of three capitals than the state bifurcation.

Anil Kumar said Jagan had given consent for establishing capital in Amaravati, where he suggested use of degraded forest lands or government lands instead of pooling agriculture lands. In the five-year rule, Naidu had spent only Rs 10,000 crore and tried to push the state into more debts to pool remaining Rs 95,000 crore.

The minister assured that Amaravati was still a capital city (Legislative) and the state government was very much committed to its development. In regard to this, he said that the Chief Minister had built his own house in Amaravati, but Naidu built a lavish house in Hyderabad and didn't dare to step in Amaravati for the last five months. He termed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as a confused man, for demanding MLAs of Krishna and Guntur districts to resign in support of Amaravati.