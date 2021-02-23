Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leader attacked by unknown assailants in East Godavari district

Unidentified assailants attempted to assassinate YSR Congress party leader Dondapati Sreenu, 45, of Dhawaleswaram village. According to the police and locals, Srinu has been constructing Shopping Complex in front of Dhawaleswaram Girls High School. On this backdrop on Monday, Sreenu has been overseeing the construction works. In the meanwhile, three thugs who came in a car went into the building and attacked Srinu indiscriminately with knives.

Workers working there ran out in fear. The accused fled in a car after the attack. Dondapati Sreenu, who was in a pool of blood, was rushed to a private hospital in Rajahmundry and later shifted to Kakinada Government Hospital for better treatment.

South Zone DSP Srilatha visited the spot and collected the clues for the evidence. Police are pursuing the matter and gathering the details of the people who have conflicts with Sreenu. It is being investigated whether there were political motives behind the assassination attempt by private parties hence special teams were deployed to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, Sreenu's brother Murali Krishna had complained about the police alleging that Padala Sreenu and some others had attempted to kill his brother. Dhawaleswaram Circle Inspector Adabala Sreenu is investigating the case.