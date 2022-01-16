Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Andhra Pradesh affecting celebrities to political leaders to the common man. Meanwhile, YSR Congress MLA Ambati Rambabu was the latest to be infected with the coronavirus for the third time in a row. The MLA himself revealed through Twitter.



Rambabu said that he has undergone tests after suffering cold and cough and diagnosed with Coronavirus. He said he was going to the quarantine and asked everyone not to disturb him. it is known that Ambati Rambabu was seen dancing on Bhogi day during the Sankranthi festival.

It is already known that YSRCP MLAs and Minister Kodali Nani are suffering from Coronavirus. Recently, Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, 35,673 people underwent corona tests and 4,955 new positive cases were reported, according to the state medical health department.







