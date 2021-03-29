Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA RK Roja undergoes couple of surgeries in Chennai

APIIC Chairperson and YSRCP MLA RK Roja underwent two major surgeries at a private hospital in Chennai and was resting in a general ward. Doctors said Roja needed complete rest for another two weeks during the procedure.

In this backdrop, her husband Selvamani released an audio recording clearing the air on Roja's health. Roja's husband Selvamani said that she had to undergo these surgeries earlier, but couldn't do due to coronavirus in the last year and elections in the recent past.

Selvamani said that Roja's health was under control and appealed that no visitors should come to the hospital due to the current situation.