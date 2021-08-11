Andhra Pradesh: YV Subba Reddy takes oath as the TTD chairman for the second time

YV Subba Reddy on Wednesday took over as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) for the second time. YV Subba Reddy was sworn in as TTD Chairman at Srivari Temple at 9.45 am on Wednesday. The event was attended by Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, MP Gurumurthy, MLAs Bhumana Chevireddy, Srinivasan and Madhusudan Reddy. The Andhra Pradesh government, which has given him another chance as TTD chairman, recently announced that it will soon appoint TTD board members.



YV Subba Reddy was appointed as the TTD chairman on June 21, 2019 after the formation of the YSR Congress party government in the state. In September of the same year, 37 members of the Governing Body were appointed. However, his two-year term ended on June 21 this year.



The state government has set up a Specified Authority to oversee Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam operations. In the wake of this, orders were issued appointing YV Subba Reddy as chairman for the second time.

