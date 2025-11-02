Andhra temple stampede: 11 of the injured recovering at hospital

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said on Sunday that 11 of those injured in the stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in the state's Srikakulam district are undergoing treatment while 15 others have been discharged.

At least eight women and a boy lost their lives in the stampede at the temple in Kasibugga town.

Several others suffered injuries or breathing difficulties.

According to a statement from the Health Minister's office, best treatment was given to those who were admitted to Palasa Kidney Research Centre and Super Specialty Hospital.

Fifteen injured, who recovered completely, have been sent home.

Eleven injured were undergoing treatment at Palasa Community Hospital.

Except two or three, all others are likely to be discharged within three days.

Doctors and paramedical staff are vigilant in providing treatment to them, the Minister said.

One of the injured has been referred to GEMS Hospital in Srikakulam for surgery.

Meanwhile, the state government has distributed compensation among families of the deceased.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu handed over the cheques of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of the victims, who hailed from three villages of Nandigam mandal in Tekkali constituency.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the Union government will also provide Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

He assured the families of the victims that the state and the Union governments would stand by them.

Minister Atchannaidu told media persons that the stampede was unfortunate.

Assuring all support to the families of the deceased victims, he said the state government would take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The stampede occurred when large number of devotees rushed to enter into the temple after its gate was reopened even as another group was using the same gate to exit.

The tragedy was worsened by the Ekadasi observance coinciding with 'Karthika Masam', drawing large crowds.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in connection with the incident under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the temple is a private establishment and was operating without proper approvals.

The organisers failed to inform local police before conducting the event and did not comply with safety protocols.

However, the temple founder Hari Mukund Panda said that he bears no responsibility for the tragedy.

The 94-years-old said that the devotees rushed forward of their own accord during the gathering.

He also added that he had not informed the police as he thought everything would be normal like any other day and did not expect such a big crowd on Saturday.