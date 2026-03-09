Andhra youth finds place in WHO vulnerabilities Hall of Fame

Tirupati: A 20-year-old cybersecurity enthusiast from Andhra Pradesh has gained international recognition after being included in the Vulnerabilities Hall of Fame of the World Health Organisation for responsibly identifying critical security flaws in global digital systems.

Sainath Reddy Akkala, who hails from a modest family, is the son of A Subba Reddy, a Home Guard working in the vigilance and security wing of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

His work in uncovering vulnerabilities and reporting them responsibly has drawn praise from the WHO, which acknowledged his contribution toward strengthening cybersecurity safeguards worldwide.

Sainath is the founder and chief executive officer of the technology firm The Idea Gen Technologies.

Over the past few years, he has identified and helped resolve more than 50 security vulnerabilities affecting systems used by major global organisations, earning a reputation as a rising cybersecurity professional from India.

At present, he is working as project staff at the ASTRAM Lab of Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, where he is involved in advanced research projects. His team’s innovation titled ‘MRINAL’ received a Special Mention Award at the Indian Knowledge Management Conference 2025 (IKMC 2025).

Apart from his practical cybersecurity work, Sainath has also contributed to academic research.

He has presented four research papers at international conferences organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), focusing on areas such as web security, drone security and intelligent navigation systems.

Speaking after his induction into the WHO’s Hall of Fame, Sainath said cybersecurity has become central to protecting nations and digital infrastructure.

He added that his long-term goal is to build safer digital ecosystems and inspire more young Indians to pursue careers in cybersecurity.