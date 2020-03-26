Andhrapradesh: Evading checks, 97 members native from Prakasam and Guntur reached their places

Ongole: People who are natives of Prakasam and Guntur districts have successfully evaded all state and district border check-posts reached here from Karnataka. The shocked local authorities shifted them to the quarantine centres in the district on Thursday afternoon.

In the afternoon, local police found groups of people gathered at the flyover near Throvagunta and were about to enter the Ongole town. On information, trainee IPS officer P Jagadeesh, Taluk CI Mannem Venkateswarlu and other personnel reached the spot and enquired about their details.

They told police that they hail from Tripurantakam, Darsi, Konakanamitla, Vinukonda and surrounding places and were daily wage labourers. Later, the rapid response team appointedtravel for the containment and control of coronavirus in the mandal shifted a total of 75 people, including children, to the quarantine centre at Malineni Lakshmaiah Engineering College at Singarayakonda in two busses.

Taluk CI Venkateswarlu said that the groups of people reached Ongole from Bengaluru and other places in the route by travelling in lorries. He said that the lorries they travelled might have evaded the state and district check-posts by passing through the villages.

In another incident, 22 people reached Padamatipalem of Chimakurthy mandal. They went to Bengaluru, Palamaneru and surrounding places as farmworkers and construction workers. The local authorities shifted all of them to the quarantine centre at Addanki, immediately after they received the information.