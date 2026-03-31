Anitha targets YSRCP, stresses law and order, port progress

Vizianagaram: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Monday asserted that the coalition government is striving determinedly to maintain law and order in the state. Addressing the media here, she said special ‘Shakti Teams’ have been deployed to prevent incidents of eve-teasing and ensure women’s safety.

The minister stated that nearly 70 per cent of the Mulapeta Port project has been completed under the present coalition government. She accused leaders of the YSRCP of attempting to take undue credit for ongoing development works. “Ours is a government that works, not one that seeks a share,” she remarked.

Anitha alleged that several projects were stalled during the previous YSRCP regime due to demands for commissions and partnerships. She also questioned the party’s stand on Amaravati, asking whether it recognises the city as the state capital and, if so, why its members are not attending the Assembly.

Reiterating the government’s policy, she said no farmer should be forced to part with land for projects under distress. She added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are working tirelessly for the state’s development and welfare.

Earlier, the minister conducted surprise inspections at the sub-jail and a rural police station. She reviewed records, interacted with inmates regarding food facilities, and assessed CCTV functioning and the performance of Shakti Teams. She issued key directions to officials aimed at strengthening accountability in maintaining law and order. Local MLA Aditi Gajapathi Raju and the district SP A R Damodar accompanied her during the visit.