Annadatha Sukhibhava: Eligible farmers to be covered in Nellore dist

Nellore: In view of government focusing on effectively implementing Annadatha Sukhibhava Scheme (ASS), one of the important ‘Super Six’ schemes of TDP menefesto, the administration is making all efforts to cover all the eligible farmers under the scheme in the district.

As per the guidelines, the beneficiaries must enroll in Electronic Know Your Customer(EKYS) in ASS Porter by submitting comprehensive details like Aadhaar NO, Position of Land, Crop area Place etc in the Rythu Seva Centres (RSC) organised at ther respective areas.

According to the official sources till date, 1.77 lakh farmers against total enrolled 3.19 lakh have enrolled underr EKYS. Remaining 1.42 lakh were rendred ineligible. This has led to confusion among farmers.

In view of the representations received from the farmer associations in this regard, special drive was launched to provide justice to the remaining eligible farmers.

As part of this initiative, Joint Collector Kollabathula Karthik has conducted a meeting with the officials and ordered them to launch Special Drive to clear the pending applications in a transparent manner.

Kandukur Sub-Collector Tirumani Pooja, DRO Udaya Baskar Rao, Kavali RDP Vamsikrishna and others were present.