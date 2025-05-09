Annamacharya University organises rally in support of operation Sindoor

Rajampeta: In a spirited display of patriotism, Annamacharya University organized a rally in support of the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor here on Thursday. The event saw enthusiastic participation from faculty, students, heads of departments, and principals of affiliated institutions.

Vice Chancellor Prof. E. Saibaba Reddy praised the Indian Army’s bravery and dedication, calling their service a reflection of India’s true strength. Registrar N. Mallikarjun Rao highlighted the nation’s unity in the fight against terrorism. Principal S.M.V. Narayana emphasized the importance of global cooperation to uphold peace and security.

The rally concluded with resounding slogans and a message of unity, resilience, and unwavering support for the armed forces, reinforcing the university’s strong commitment to national integrity.