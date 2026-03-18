Annamayya dist should lead in Swarna Andhra goals: Dinakar

Tirupati: Chairman of the Twenty Point Programme Implementation (Swarna Andhra – Viksit Bharat), Lanka Dinakar, said that Annamayya district should work towards becoming a leading district in achieving the goals of Swarna Andhra and Viksit Bharat, with special focus on agriculture, education and healthcare.

He conducted a review meeting with district officials in Madanapalle on Tuesday. District Collector Nishant Kumar, MLA Shajahan Basha and other officials attended the meeting. Speaking to the media later, Dinakar said that the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana will be implemented in Annamayya district from the 2026–27 financial year. The programme will focus on strengthening infrastructure to improve agricultural and horticultural productivity and increase farmers’ income. He said plans are being prepared to establish processing industries to add value to the well-known Madanapalle tomato crop.

Dinakar also pointed out serious irregularities in the utilisation of funds between 2019 and 2024. While labour wage utilisation was reported as 100 percent, discrepancies were identified in material expenditure, leading to fund losses.

Highlighting healthcare indicators, he said the district’s Infant Mortality Rate stands at six, which is lower than the state average of 18, while the Maternal Mortality Rate is 34 compared to the state average of 39.

Since 2024, about 3.18 lakh people have received treatment under Ayushman Bharat–PMJAY and NTR Vaidya Seva, and 1.98 lakh PMJAY cards have been distributed. Officials were directed to ensure full coverage, especially for senior citizens. He added that school dropout rates have declined due to welfare schemes and stressed coordinated efforts to make the district a model for development.