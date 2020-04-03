Another 12 Coronavirus positive cases reported in AP, tally mounts to 161

Coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh are continuing to spurt at a rapid speed ever since the Tablighi Jamaat event broke. There is a steep rise in the cases with 80 percent of cases linked to the members who have participated in the Markaz congregation. As per the latest report till 10 am, 12 fresh cases reported in just 12 hours on Friday taking the tally to 161.

As on Thursday night, there were 149 cases reported in the state with Nellore on the top with 32 cases followed by Krishna 23 and Guntur 20. All these cases were related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, from where COVID-19 has been fast spreading.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level meeting at his camp office over the measures to be taken against the fast-spreading cases, Tablighi Jamaat issue and lockdown issue respectively.








