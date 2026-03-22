Another 5-Star hotel to cater to global tourists in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: A new five-star hotel will become operational in Visakhapatnam in the next two years and it is certain to boost Andhra Pradesh’s growing tourism and hospitality sector, underlined Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh.

Taking part in the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the ensuing 5-Star Hotel (Hyatt brand) with Hospitality Management Institute (Westin Brand) at Yendada in the presence of Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, among others, here on Saturday, the Minister highlighted that another reputed organisation has stepped forward to deliver world-class hospitality services along the city’s scenic coastline.

The upcoming project of the PVR Hospitalities is being developed near Sagar Nagar–Yendada with an extent of three-acre of land as per the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024-2029. With an estimated investment of Rs.225.30 crore, the hotel is being designed to meet international luxury standards and aims to strengthen Visakhapatnam’s place as a premier global tourism destination. And it is expected to create 230-plus direct employment opportunities.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace the state government is marching ahead in grounding the projects where memoranda of understanding were signed during the CII Partnership Summit, the Tourism Minister emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is witnessing unprecedented growth under the able leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. “As Visakhapatnam evolves into a global city, the hotel project will serve as a strong backbone for the tourism sector,” the Minister opined.

The new Hyatt brand hotel is expected to offer world-class amenities, including advanced conference halls designed to host national and international corporate events and large-scale meetings, including MICE. It will also feature fine-dining experiences blending local Andhra cuisine with global flavours to cater to national and international visitors.

Further, the minister underlined that the project will create substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities for local youth, further strengthening the region’s economic growth. He added that the influx of star hotels is certain to transform Visakhapatnam’s urban and tourism landscape in a significant manner.

Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association president RV Swamy, founder and chairman of Varun Group V Prabhu Kishore, Andhra Pradesh Tourism regional director Kalyani along with other officials and stakeholders from the hospitality and tourism sectors participated in the foundation-stone laying ceremony.