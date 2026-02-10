AP aims Rs 1.34L-cr ‘own’ revenue in FY26, achieves 62% by January

Highlighting stronger mobilisation of its own revenue sources, Andhra Pradesh has set an ambitious State Own Revenue (SOR) target of Rs 1,34,208 crore for the 2025–26 financial year, aiming for a 29 per cent increase over the previous year.

Finance secretary Vinay Chand, presenting a detailed review through a PowerPoint presentation at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with secretaries and ministers at the Secretariat on Monday, said the state’s SOR — comprising tax, non-tax revenue and special margin — has shown steady growth. It rose from Rs 93,354 crore in 2023–24 to Rs 96,127 crore in 2024–25, with projections placing it at Rs 1,25,168 crore.

As of January 2026, the state had mobilised Rs 83,500 crore, achieving 62 per cent of the annual target. January collections alone stood at Rs 9,338 crore, marking an 11 per cent increase over the same month last year, while overall annual growth was recorded at 5 per cent.

The commercial taxes department remained the largest contributor, collecting Rs 42,861 crore — 4 per cent higher year-on-year — and achieving 64 per cent of its Rs 66,510 crore target. GST collections accounted for Rs 27,659 crore.

The stamps and registration department posted strong growth with collections of Rs 9,103 crore, up 27 per cent, achieving 81 per cent of its target. Motor vehicle tax rose 6 per cent to Rs 4,016 crore, while mines and geology revenues increased 33 per cent to Rs 2,432 crore.

Excise collections stood at Rs 14,968 crore, slightly lower year-on-year, though January saw a 12 per cent monthly rise. Non-tax revenues also improved, with forest revenue increasing 48 per cent.

Total revenue receipts reached Rs 1,40,540 crore, reflecting improved tax administration, digital monitoring and inter-departmental coordination as the state moves towards greater fiscal stability and self-reliance.