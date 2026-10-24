AP and Telangana to receive rains as low pressure in Bay likely to intensify

The Meteorological Department has said that the low-pressure area that is currently centered over the southeastern and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal is intensifying gradually. It is likely to deepen into a depression today and move west-northwest and intensify into a deep depression by Sunday. The department has further said that by Monday, it could intensify into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. Then it will intensify further and move towards the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha over the next two days. From October 26th, wind speeds will peak at 70–80 kmph with gusts of up to 90 kmph. Heavy or very heavy rainfall is expected along the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The Meteorological Department has said that if the system intensifies into a cyclonic storm by October 26, it will be named 'Arnab'. In the Bengali language, 'Arnab' means 'ocean' – a name proposed by Bangladesh.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), said that due to the low-pressure system, light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts in Andhra Pradesh until Monday. He further says that heavy to very heavy rain with strong winds is likely on the coastal areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rainfall that is expected in these areas of AP on Saturday...

The Meteorological Department has also said that there will be rain in Telangana, with light to moderate showers likely. An alert has been issued saying that there will be rain with strong winds and lightning.

The public and farmers are advised to take necessary precautions in advance about their activities. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing.