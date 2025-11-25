AP and Telangana to receive rains from 29 November amid low pressure in south Andaman

The Meteorological Department has announced that a low-pressure area forming around Malaysia is expected to evolve into a depression in the South Andaman today, with potential strengthening in the next 48 hours into a cyclone in the South Bay of Bengal. In light of this development, fishermen along the South Coast have been urged to return to shore for safety.

The low-pressure system will likely bring moderate rainfall to the South Coast for the next four days. Moreover, heavy rains are anticipated in specific areas of the North Coast districts following the 28th of this month. Additionally, another low-pressure area is projected to form near Sri Lanka and the Southwest Bay of Bengal today.

The Meteorological Department has issued the following heavy rainfall warnings:

Light to moderate rains are expected across many regions in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, with isolated areas facing heavy rainfall on 29 November and continued light to moderate rains will occur across many regions in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, with heavy to very heavy rains likely in isolated areas of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on the following days. Some heavy showers are also expected in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Light to moderate rains may continue across many regions in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and some areas in Rayalaseema, with heavy rains predicted in isolated sites in North Coastal AP.

In response to the impending weather conditions, the Meteorological Department advises both fishermen and farmers to take necessary precautions.

In Telangana, the impact of the cyclone is also anticipated. Light to moderate rains are forecast for Hyderabad and districts in East Telangana from the 26th to the 28th of this month. Heavy rains are expected in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Vikarabad, and Wanaparthy districts, raising concerns among local residents and authorities.