AP Assembly and Council sessions to continue with question hour

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly's budget sessions are ongoing, with the ninth day set to commence on Wednesday. The sessions will begin with question and answer segments, where members will raise issues including the court in Emmiganur, power supply problems in Nellimar, repairs to houses in Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Vambe Colony, Thotapalli-Madduvalasa canal works, schemes for outsourcing employees, incidents of contaminated food in hostels, the textile park in Anantapur, construction of a pitching platform on Vashishta Godavari, youth skill development programs, and cases of missing minor girls.

Municipal Affairs Minister P. Narayana will present the tenth annual report of Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited for 2024-25 to the House. Additionally, the Minister will table the annual accounts of Tirupati Urban Development Authority for 2020-21.

Members will debate and vote on grant requests for various departments, including roads, buildings, transport, endowments, administration, elections, GAD, financial management, planning, surveys, statistics, and the state legislature.

In the Legislative Council, discussions will focus on the agriculture sector, with a short debate scheduled for Wednesday. The government will also approve five bills passed in the Assembly and introduce legislative amendments concerning health, endowments, home affairs, and irrigation, presented by ministers Satyakumar, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Vangalapudi Anitha, and Nimmala Ramanaidu.

Today's Q&A will cover topics such as dialysis centres, diarrhoea outbreaks, the Jal Jeevan Mission, Bhogapuram Airport, a gas blowout at an ONGC well in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, and other issues including fishing harbours, tourism employment, library fees, grain silos, MSME revival, and the Aadabidda Nidhi scheme.