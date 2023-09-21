Pandemonium in AP Assembly. House adjourned

AP Assembly adjourned amidst slogan shouting and challenges and counter challenges. TDP members surrounded Speakers Chair with placards. Minister Ambati Rambabu made certain comments against Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna and Balakrishna challenged Ambati. Amidst this scenario speaker adjourned the house. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was not present in the house.

As soon as the AP assembly meetings begun with question hour, the TDP members have been raising slogans against the alleged illegal arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP MLAs surrounded the speaker's podium and disrupted the question hour program by chanting slogans.

They also approached the speaker's chair, holding placards stating that the skill case is illegal. The TDP members raised slogans to condemn the arrest and demanded immediate release.

The ruling party members lashed out at opposition for their attitude in the house and called on them to come for discussion in BAC meeting to decide on debate over Naidu arrest. However, the speaker adjouned the house.

Earlier, TDLP deputy leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna and MLA, MLCs had come to assembly in a rally as a gesture of protest. Meanwhile, the Legislative council will begin in a short while followed by Business Advisory Committee meeting to discuss on the agenda and duration of the assembly sessions.





The issue of Chandrababu Naidu's arrest created pandemonium in Legislative Council also. TDP members raised slogans saying "we want justice " The Chairman adjourned the house.








