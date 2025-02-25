AP assembly speaker Ayyanna Patrudu Condemns YSRCP Members over protest in the house

Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Ayyanna Patrudu expressed his strong discontent regarding the conduct of YSRCP members. His remarks came as the House convened for the second day of the budget session.

Ayyanna Patrudu highlighted that the behavior of YSRCP members during the Governor's address was not only inappropriate but also disrupted the decorum of the Assembly. This assertion has sparked discussions on the expected standards of conduct within legislative proceedings.

The Speaker called for a more respectful environment as the budget discussions progress.