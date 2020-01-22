AP Assembly: Speaker refers TDP leaders scurrilous behaviour in the house to Ethics committee

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Wednesday said that he would refer the TDP leaders abusive behaviour that took place in the house to the ethics committee for inquiry. He advised the committee to submit its report as early as possible. With the TDP legislatures creating the Pandemonium on the third day of the assembly session abusing the speaker and the leader of the house, the speaker responded to it harshly and said that it is not good for the democracy. "Despite appealing them to calm down, the TDP leaders have not shown respite," speaker asserted.

Earlier, as soon as the discussion on the Raithu Bharosa scheme has begun, the TDP leaders Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Achchennaidu has taken a protest entering into the speaker's podium raising slogans against the state government and CM.

Reacting to the protests of the TDP leaders, Chief Minister urged the speaker to place the Martials at the speaker's podium. He also suggested the speaker mark the area in which the legislatures should not enter.